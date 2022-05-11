The Little Bit Foundation recently added Marcus Wilson as senior director, donor and community relations. Wilson is an experienced leader in both the nonprofit and for-profit industries.
Prior to Little Bit, he served as vice president of career services at Rung for Women and as executive director of the Bayer YMCA, where he successfully developed a mentor-based basketball program and raised funds to provide subsidized swim lessons across St Louis to decrease drowning and increase safety around water. Wilson also has served on the coaching staff of Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball and is a college basketball color commentator with ESPN for the Missouri Valley Conference and the University of Evansville.
