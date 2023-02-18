Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) welcomed Lorie Jackson-Fuller on as the director of human resources. Jackson-Fuller is responsible for executing the university’s strategic plan as it relates to Human Resources. In this role, she is responsible for instilling a workplace culture and practices that reinforces HSSU’s values and attracts, develops, and retains top talent. Jackson-Fuller served as an adjunct instructor at Webster University, where she was extremely passionate about teaching Human Resource Management and Organizational Development to undergraduate and graduate students. Jackson-Fuller holds a BS in legal studies and master of arts in human resource management from Webster University.
People on the Move
Lorie Jackson-Fuller appointed HR director at Harris-Stowe
- St. Louis American staff
