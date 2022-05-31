Lorraine Tyus

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) recently hired Lorraine Tyus as its new director of nursing. Her responsibilities include planning, developing, organizing, and directing the overall operations of the nursing department. This includes staffing of the 24-hour nursing care facility, as well as providing evaluations for the nonprofit’s residents while focusing on quality standards and policies.Tyus has more than 15 years of nursing experience. Prior to joining CRSS, she worked at a complex care rehabilitation program. Tyus earned her associate of applied science degree in nursing from St. Louis Community College. She is a registered nurse (RN) and a licensed practical nurse (LPN).

