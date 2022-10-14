Kwame Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kwame Building Group, has selected Lydia Huston as its new executive director. She will oversee daily operations, apply multidimensional fundraising and community relations initiatives and implement year-round philanthropic activities through the organization’s existing events and programs.
Since 2003, the organization has contributed nearly $3 million in endowed scholarships, primarily for first-generation college students. With Huston’s hiring, the organization will shift to endowing scholarships primarily to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
“As the Executive Director of Kwame Foundation, Lydia will merge her years of proven fundraising success with strategic community engagement and sound administrative practices. I firmly believe our new direction of endowing scholarships primarily to HBCUs is critical to help level the playing field for minority students committed to obtaining a college education,” said Kwame Foundation Founder Tony Thompson.
Huston holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Studies from Saint Louis University and is a Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE). She is a board member with St. Louis University’s Black Alumni as well as a recent graduate of FOCUS St. Louis Women in Leadership program. Lydia previously served in key leadership roles at Loyola Academy of St. Louis, The Little Bit Foundation, Fontbonne University and YWCA Metro St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.