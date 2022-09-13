Powers Insurance & Risk Management recently hired Maggie Stringer as commercial account manager. Stringer will assist producers in gaining new business, as well as handle the sales and service of existing commercial clients. She has 20 years of insurance industry experience as both a claims account manager and liability claims adjuster. Stringer has a Texas All Lines Adjuster’s license and is currently pursuing a business administration degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in St. Louis, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits.
featured
People on the Move
Maggie Stringer named account manager at Powers Insurance
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Keshia Elder Becomes Nation’s First Black Female Optometry School Dean at UMSL
- Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears face alarming sexual allegations in suit
- College loan forgiveness applications due by Nov. 15
- Flyers, Lions soar and roar to big wins
- Jessie B’s Academy brings unique style of education to Normandy
- Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward
- HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith named 2022 Stellar Performer
- NFL’s trio of Black head coaches face various challenges
- Ferguson Empowerment Summit set for Sept. 10
- Finally Gardner moves on motion to vacate wrongful conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.