Powers Insurance & Risk Management recently hired Maggie Stringer as commercial account manager. Stringer will assist producers in gaining new business, as well as handle the sales and service of existing commercial clients. She has 20 years of insurance industry experience as both a claims account manager and liability claims adjuster. Stringer has a Texas All Lines Adjuster’s license and is currently pursuing a business administration degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in St. Louis, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits.

