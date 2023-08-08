Mareka Jones

Mareka Jones

 Photo from Mareka Jones' Twitter

Mareka Jones has been promoted to the position of philanthropy programs and nonprofit relations manager at Ameren Illinois. She was previously community initiatives administrator at Ameren Illinois, and Ameren Missouri. Prior to Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri, Jones was rewards and recognition coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in mass media arts-public relations from Clark University and an MBA from Webster University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.