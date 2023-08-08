Mareka Jones has been promoted to the position of philanthropy programs and nonprofit relations manager at Ameren Illinois. She was previously community initiatives administrator at Ameren Illinois, and Ameren Missouri. Prior to Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri, Jones was rewards and recognition coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in mass media arts-public relations from Clark University and an MBA from Webster University.
People on The Move
Mareka Jones promoted at Ameren Illinois
