Marissanne Lewis-Thompson

Marissanne Lewis-Thompson

 Photo courtesy of Missouri University School of Journalism

NPR’s Marissanne Lewis Thompson has been picked as one of AIR’s (Association of Independents in Radio’s) new 2022 class of 16 New Voices. Since 2009, the New Voices program has paired industry leaders with underrepresented and early-career media makers to connect, reflect and engage on their creative journeys. Lewis-Thompson is an award-winning audio reporter, producer, and newscaster based in St. Louis. Her work has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition, Code Switch, and Side Effects. She is currently a general assignment reporter and afternoon newscaster at St. Louis Public Radio where she’s covered stories on history, The 5-month program runs from August to December 2022.

