Martesha Brown

Martesha Brown

 Photo by Arturo Fernandez | Courtesy of Rockford Register Star

Martesha Brown, director of community cconomic development for Midland States Bank, has been appointed as president of the Rockford Park District board of commissioners. She was previously the first African-American woman to become a Rockford Park District commissioner and now is noted as the first African-American woman to serve as board president.Formed in 1909, the Rockford Park District believes recreation is vital to people's health and well-being, and plays an important role in a balanced, healthy lifestyle. The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners is comprised of five people elected by the citizens they serve.

