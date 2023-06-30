Martesha Brown, director of community cconomic development for Midland States Bank, has been appointed as president of the Rockford Park District board of commissioners. She was previously the first African-American woman to become a Rockford Park District commissioner and now is noted as the first African-American woman to serve as board president.Formed in 1909, the Rockford Park District believes recreation is vital to people's health and well-being, and plays an important role in a balanced, healthy lifestyle. The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners is comprised of five people elected by the citizens they serve.
Martesha Brown named board president at Rockford Park
