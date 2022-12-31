Midland States Bank announced that Martesha Brown has been promoted to director of community economic development. As director, Brown will lead the community development team in the strategic partnerships and implementation of the Bank’s community economic development objectives. She has been recognized and awarded for her community volunteerism and leadership including: Rockford’s “Forty Under 40”, Rockford Register Star’s “People You Should Know,” Soul News Network’s “25 Black Leaders to Watch,” Inspiring 815, WREX 13 Hero, Juneteenth Helping Hand Recipient, 2021 YWCA Woman of Achievement, and 2021 Rockford Chamber of Commerce Community Hero. Brown earned her MBA from Rockford University.
People on the Move
Martesha Brown promoted to director at Midland States
- St. Louis American staff
