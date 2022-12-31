Martesha Brown

Martesha Brown

 Photo courtesy of Facebook Martesha Brown

Midland States Bank announced that Martesha Brown has been promoted to director of community economic development. As director, Brown will lead the community development team in the strategic partnerships and implementation of the Bank’s community economic development objectives. She has been recognized and awarded for her community volunteerism and leadership including: Rockford’s “Forty Under 40”, Rockford Register Star’s “People You Should Know,” Soul News Network’s “25 Black Leaders to Watch,” Inspiring 815, WREX 13 Hero, Juneteenth Helping Hand Recipient, 2021 YWCA Woman of Achievement, and 2021 Rockford Chamber of Commerce Community Hero. Brown earned her MBA from Rockford University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.