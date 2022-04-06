Marty Murray.

Marty Murray

Marty Joe Murray, Jr. was recently named adjunct professor and will teach project management at Harris Stowe State University. Under Murray the MIS 0491 course will become available for students this fall.  The curriculum is structured in a way to help students pursue a career in project management and become certified. The course includes industry professionals from the region's Fortune 500 companies and will offer students a chance at internships. Murray graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a baccalaureate of science in business management, and acquired his PMP, PMI-ACP and an MBA at the University of Missouri - Trulaske Executive Program.

