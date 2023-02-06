Dr. Nina Caldwell, MBA

 Photo by Wiley Price | The St. Louis American

Dr. Nina Caldwell, MBA, Ed. D, vice president for student life at Maryville University will be appointed to the role of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective June 1, 2023.

Dr. Caldwell served in Student Life at Maryville for over 18 years, beginning her time in 2004. Prior to joining Maryville, Caldwell worked for several years in the student services area of higher education, primarily in California. Originally from central Illinois, Caldwell began thinking of a career in higher education, and specifically student life, while she was a graduate student at Illinois State University, pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. She received a graduate assistantship in ISU’s Residential Life Office.

