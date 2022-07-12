The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis named Matuschka Lindo Briggs as vice president and regional executive for the Little Rock branch, which serves the majority of Arkansas. Briggs represents the St. Louis Fed with business leaders, bankers, local government officials and other stakeholders. She also supports the Little Rock branch’s board of directors. Briggs, a former broadcast news reporter, joined the St. Louis Fed in the Treasury division in 2015. Most recently she served as director of the community development department’s special projects and strategic support. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications from William Woods University and her master’s in business administration from Washington University.
Matuschka Lindo Briggs named VP at Federal Reserve Bank
