Maurice Allen was named regional community development relationship manager at Midland States Bank for the greater St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. Allen focuses on establishing and managing lines of businesses through CRA and community development activities. He brings nine years of banking industry experience, including retail, credit, small business lending, and mortgage leading, Allen’s community involvement includes work with Cornerstone Corporation, Metropolitan St. Louis CRA Association, Money Smarts School of Finance for Children, and University City Chamber of Commerce.
Allen earned his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University and master of divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary. He served the U.S. as a Naval Officer in the United States Navy Reserves.
