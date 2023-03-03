Maurice Allen has been appointed to executive board chair for Rise Young Professionals (YP) board of directors. Started in 2013, the Rise YP Board is a volunteer-run, working board, which consists of 25 to 30 young professionals. The primary mission of the board is to raise awareness of Rise and its work in the community. Rise builds market rate and affordable housing, enhancing the quality of life in the St. Louis communities it serves. Allen is regional community development relationship manager at Midland States Bank for the greater St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. Allen’s community involvement includes work with Cornerstone Corporation, Metropolitan St. Louis CRA Association, Money Smarts School of Finance for Children, and University City Chamber of Commerce.
People on the Move
Maurice Allen named board chair for Rise
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Congresswoman Cori Bush is now a married woman
- The Great Tina Hutchinson
- Ameren pledges $1 million to Beyond Housing’s Once and for All
- Lincoln University of Missouri in Jefferson City will unveil the Dorothy E. Steward Art Gallery
- Former Sweetie Pie's star sentenced to life in federal prison
- Mayor Jones, others challenge Gardner’s actions
- Eminem takes legal action against Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon
- St. Louis represented at 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards
- Rickey Smiley’s son died at 32, no cause verified
- Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner addresses the media
Videos
Collections
- The Hope Revival Tour with Sarah Jakes Roberts
- Faces at St. Louis Mardi Gras
- This Week's Photos: Feb. 23, 2023
- Partyline: SLAM Underground Friday, Feb 24, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 2, 2023
- 21st Annual St. Louis American's Salute to Excellence in Business honorees
- This Week's Photos: Feb. 16, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Feb. 9, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Feb. 2, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.