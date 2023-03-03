Maurice Allen

Maurice Allen has been appointed to executive board chair for Rise Young Professionals (YP) board of directors. Started in 2013, the Rise YP Board is a volunteer-run, working board, which consists of 25 to 30 young professionals. The primary mission of the board is to raise awareness of Rise and its work in the community. Rise builds market rate and affordable housing, enhancing the quality of life in the St. Louis communities it serves. Allen is regional community development relationship manager at Midland States Bank for the greater St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. Allen’s community involvement includes work with Cornerstone Corporation, Metropolitan St. Louis CRA Association, Money Smarts School of Finance for Children, and University City Chamber of Commerce.

