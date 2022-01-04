Mayola Rowser

Mayola Rowser

Mayola Rowser, PhD, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP, the Jack Taylor Dean and Professor at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College has been named interim president at Goldfarb until Dr. Angela Clark takes over May 1.  Rowser received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Indiana. She also holds a doctor of nursing practice and a doctor of philosophy degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Over the course of 13 years, Rowser held a number of positions at the University of Southern Indiana. These included director of a grant, chair of the master’s and doctoral programs, assistant dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions and most recently, director of graduate studies.

