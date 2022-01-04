Mayola Rowser, PhD, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP, the Jack Taylor Dean and Professor at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College has been named interim president at Goldfarb until Dr. Angela Clark takes over May 1. Rowser received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Indiana. She also holds a doctor of nursing practice and a doctor of philosophy degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Over the course of 13 years, Rowser held a number of positions at the University of Southern Indiana. These included director of a grant, chair of the master’s and doctoral programs, assistant dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions and most recently, director of graduate studies.
People on the Move
Mayola Rowser named interim president at Goldfarb
