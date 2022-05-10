The Missouri Botanical Garden named Michelle Martin Bonner as director of diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Martin Bonner is a native St. Louisan with extensive work in community engagement, education, law, and child advocacy. She brings more than 20 years of professional experience to the Garden, including 16 years with the law firm of Thompson Coburn in multiple roles including professional development and diversity manager. She most recently served as the executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at St. Louis Community College. Martin Bonner will be reporting directly to Garden President Peter Wyse Jackson.
Michelle Martin Bonner to lead diversity at Missouri Botanical Garden
