Stephanie Grise has joined Midwest BankCentre as executive vice-president-chief strategy officer. As an executive leadership team member, she will help translate bank-wide strategy into action. Grise brings nearly 20 years of legal and project management experience to Midwest BankCentre. She is an active member in the community servicing as chair of the board of the ArchCity Defenders and also mentors people of color in the legal and financial services industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) and a master’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
featured
People on the Move
Midwest BankCentre hires Stephanie Grise as executive VP
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Jay-Z Org comes to legal rescue of a Kenosha man
- How US military poisoned Pruitt-Igoe residents
- Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni celebrates 101st year
- Cara Spencer might err in her defense of some troublesome Airbnbs
- ARCHS names Jonathan Pulphus, Jr. as a director
- St. Louis County Library & St. Louis County Department of Health team up to fight opioid overdoses
- R&R Marketplace makes its triumphant debut
- Ladue students remembered in emotional gathering
- The Black Rep announces Season 47
- Region’s best, brightest sparkle at 12th Annual Salute to Young Leaders
Videos
Collections
- 12th Annual Salute to Young Leaders
- This Week's Photos: Sep. 14, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Sep. 7, 2023
- Eta Boulé Foundation's 5th Annual Salute to Fathers and Mentors Benefit Concert
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 31, 2023
- Parties in St. Louis: Evolution and Festival of Nations photo gallery
- Moments of Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 24, 2023
- The Culture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.