Stephanie Grise

Stephanie Grise has joined Midwest BankCentre as executive vice-president-chief strategy officer. As an executive leadership team member, she will help translate bank-wide strategy into action. Grise brings nearly 20 years of legal and project management experience to Midwest BankCentre. She is an active member in the community servicing as chair of the board of the ArchCity Defenders and also mentors people of color in the legal and financial services industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) and a master’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

