Clayco recently welcomed Milton Davis, PE as vice president of economic development. Davis has over 35 years of experience in business development; operations, project and construction management; and engineering design in support of capital project execution. He holds an MBA and BS in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama (UA) where he is a Distinguished Engineering Fellow. Davis serves on the Board of Trustees for the Alabama Community College System and UA’s Engineering Leadership Board.
People on the Move
Milton Davis named VP of economic development at Clayco
- The St. Louis American Staff
- Updated
