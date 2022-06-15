Milton Davis

Milton Davis

 Photo by Alex Kendall

Clayco recently welcomed Milton Davis, PE as vice president of economic development. Davis has over 35 years of experience in business development; operations, project and construction management; and engineering design in support of capital project execution. He holds an MBA and BS in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama (UA) where he is a Distinguished Engineering Fellow. Davis serves on the Board of Trustees for the Alabama Community College System and UA’s Engineering Leadership Board.

