Milton P. Wilkins represents individual and corporate clients in complex commercial disputes and white collar defense matters. Prior to joining Dowd Bennett, Wilkins was an associate at Sidley Austin LLP in Washington, D.C. At Sidley, Wilkins represented companies as plaintiffs and defendants in civil actions, individuals in Department of Justice investigations, and companies under investigation and indictment. He previously clerked for the Honorable Robert S. Lasnik of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington and the Honorable Frank M. Hull of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
People on the Move
Milton Wilkins elected to partner at Dowd Bennett
