Lincoln University of Missouri has selected Misty Nunn as executive director of university and alumni relations. A member of the LU Class of 2000, Nunn has a long history as a Blue Tiger, first as a student, earning a degree in journalism, and later as a staff member, serving as director of marketing and university relations, a position she held for nearly 17 years. She left LU in late 2021 to become the chief of staff at the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. As executive director of university and alumni relations, Nunn will be responsible for building strategic relationships within the University, with LU partners and friends (locally and beyond), and with Blue Tiger alumni.
People on the Move
Misty Nunn named an executive director at Lincoln U.
- St. Louis American staff
