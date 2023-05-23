Monica Perry, Ed.D., assistant principal at Riverview Gardens High School, was named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the St. Louis Association of Secondary School Principals (SASSP). Perry was presented the award by SSAP President Gary Jansen, Ed.D. at a special reception on Thursday, April 6 in the RGHS library. Her degrees include: a BS in biology and a masters of science in biology from Jackson State University, a masters in arts in education administration from Lindenwood University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University. In the summer of 2020, Dr. Perry received a certificate in school management and leadership from Harvard University.
Monica Perry named SASSP Assistant Principal of the Year
