Nicole Williams is changing jobs, but her new office is not far from her previous one.
Williams, SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams’ chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Adams is retiring in Dec. 31, 2022.
“Dr. Williams’ impressive career in education spans three decades. As a former superintendent, interim superintendent, and consultant to school boards and [SLPS] leadership teams, [she] is both familiar with school district operations and the responsibilities of a superintendent,” the SLPS Board of Education stated in a release.
As chief of staff, Williams has overseen district strategic priorities including pandemic relief spending, equity, family engagement, and organizational transformation.
Before moving to her current role, she served as SLPS chief academic officer for several years before serving as a superintendent in New York.
“Her experience both within and beyond [SLPS] will lend valuable insight during this time. Above all, Dr. Williams is passionate about Saint Louis Public Schools and is driven to ensure that all children in the City of St. Louis receive an excellent education,” according to the school board release.
Williams will be at the helm on an interim basis until a permanent superintendent is selected. The Board of Education has retained a superintendent search firm to conduct a nationwide search
“and the process is on track to have a permanent superintendent in place by the beginning of the
next school year,” according to the school board.
The timeline and other updates regarding the search are available at http://www.slpssupersearch.com.
The district is also seeking community members input on the attributes they would like to see in the new superintendent, and issues they feel should be addressed.
The Board of Education interviewed seven candidates, “each of whom thoroughly impressed us with their willingness to step forward and lead the district,” reads the release.”
“We cannot thank these candidates enough for going through this process and look forward to the many positive impacts from their continued leadership in the district. There is no doubt that the district is currently in a state of evolution. We will change and grow as we hire a new superintendent, advance the citywide planning process, and invest Proposition S funds.”
Prop S, which passed with an 87% majority, will allow the school district to borrow $160 million to improve schools. Funds will be used to acquire, construct, renovate, repair, improve, furnish, and equip school sites, buildings, and related facilities. Funding will be used for facilities work including, but not limited to air quality, lead removal, security improvements, new playgrounds, HVAC, roof repairs and bathroom upgrades.
In her role as deputy superintendent of academics she worked closely with the superintendent, AFT St. Louis Local 420, and members at the school and district levels to help the district achieve provisional accreditation.
Williams’ career has included senior-level leadership positions, including as a superintendent of schools in New York. She has worked as an educational leadership consultant and adviser to superintendents, boards, and school leadership teams. She describes herself as passionate in her support of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educational and technical solutions to meet diverse learner needs.
She has made presentations to the National Alliance of Black School Educators, Futures Institute, and the International Center for Leadership in Education. Additionally, she has briefed state senators and elected officials on pressing educational issues in New York and Illinois.
She also served on the New York State Council of School Superintendents’ Diversity and Inclusivity Commission, where she focused on addressing gender and racial parity in the superintendency across the 733 school districts in New York State.
Williams, who is bilingual in Spanish and English, holds a doctorate and a master’s degree from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education (with a concentration in the Urban Superintendents Program); and a master’s degree in education (with a concentration in bilingual education), and a bachelor’s degree in political science, both from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York,
