Aja Williams

Aja Williams

Aja Williams will become Nine PBS’s new chief content officer. Williams will provide leadership and oversight of the creation and distribution of Nine PBS content. She will anchor Nine PBS’s local content strategy in the identified needs of our community and ensure the look and feel of our content is engaging, contemporary, innovative, and optimized for audiences across multiple platforms.  She holds a Master of Science degree from Temple University in digital innovation in marketing and a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri–Columbia. Williams is an East St. Louis, IL, native and has served on the boards for the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.