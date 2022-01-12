Aja Williams will become Nine PBS’s new chief content officer. Williams will provide leadership and oversight of the creation and distribution of Nine PBS content. She will anchor Nine PBS’s local content strategy in the identified needs of our community and ensure the look and feel of our content is engaging, contemporary, innovative, and optimized for audiences across multiple platforms. She holds a Master of Science degree from Temple University in digital innovation in marketing and a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri–Columbia. Williams is an East St. Louis, IL, native and has served on the boards for the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Nine PBS names Aja Williams chief content officer
- The St. Louis American Staff
