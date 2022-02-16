Gwen Logan-Craig

Gwen Logan-Craig, fifth grade teacher at Washington School, has been nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year Award. The annual award recognizes K-12 educators and school employees across the country, celebrating those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership. Logan-Craig has been teaching since 2016. She got a later start in education, deciding to go back to school to pursue a teaching degree at the age of 30.

