Sylvester Taylor

North County Inc. honored IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sylvester Taylor with a 2023 Leadership Award.  Taylor has had a long tenure of service to the North St. Louis County region, including treasurer of the Hazelwood School Board and he has served on the board of the Black Jack Fire Protection District.  But Taylor has also been instrumental in connecting young people in the region with careers in the electrical and communication technology industry. Last year, Taylor was selected as an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the U.S Department of Labor.  Taylor is recording secretary for IBEW Local 1 and for the past 19 years has been the voice of minority workers as the co-founder and current president of IBEW’s Electrical Workers Minority Caucus. 

