Tara Spates Tucker has recently been named chief operating officer for Novus. Spates Tucker joined NOVUS health in May 2021 as the director of wellness. In this role, she implemented protocols that improved efficiency in the clinic and has frequently been recognized for outstanding performance. With a focus on patient experience and engaged employee morale, Tara believes that connecting with patients, staff and community is vital to NOVUS’s success. Her current work as Chief Operations Officer will focus on executing the strategic plan with the vision and mission as a focus. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Service from Millikin University and recently completed a Women in Leadership certification from Emory University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.