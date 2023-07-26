Octavia Monique’ Thomas has been named as accounts receivable supervisor at Cushman & Wakefield. Prior to this new role, Thomas was employed at Wells Fargo as a Senior Project Coordinator. Octavia is a graduate of Focus St. Louis- Women in Leadership Class 75. She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and NCBW STL where she serves as VP of Membership.
Cushman & Wakefield is among the world's largest commercial real estate services firms, with revenues of US $10.1 billion in 2022. The company operates from approximately 400 offices in 60 countries, and manages about 5,100 million sq. ft.
