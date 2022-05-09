Pamela Meanes

CareSTL Health added Pamela Meanes as general counsel and chief compliance officer. In Meanes’ 27 years of practice, she has defended financial institutions; managed and negotiated over 200 complex land acquisitions; tried or second-chaired bench and jury trials to conclusion; and defended clients on matters related to race and sexual harassment. Meanes is a past president of the National Bar Association and was a partner at Thompson Coburn where she worked for more than 25 years. She received a B.A. in English language and literature/letters from Monmouth College and an M.A. in African-American/Black studies from Clark Atlanta University. She received her J.D. degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

