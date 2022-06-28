Pariss Barnes (left)

Pariss Barnes, a fifth-grade teacher at Danforth Elementary School was named the Riverview Gardens School District Teacher of the Year. Barnes has served as a teacher at Danforth for two years. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeast Missouri State University. Barnes will proceed as the representative for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year nomination. Cetina Banks, a physical education teacher at Koch Elementary School, was named the Second Place Winner for District Teacher of the Year. Pamela Barsh, a first-grade teacher at Moline Elementary, was named the Third Place Winner for District Teacher of the Year.

