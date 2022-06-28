Pariss Barnes, a fifth-grade teacher at Danforth Elementary School was named the Riverview Gardens School District Teacher of the Year. Barnes has served as a teacher at Danforth for two years. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeast Missouri State University. Barnes will proceed as the representative for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year nomination. Cetina Banks, a physical education teacher at Koch Elementary School, was named the Second Place Winner for District Teacher of the Year. Pamela Barsh, a first-grade teacher at Moline Elementary, was named the Third Place Winner for District Teacher of the Year.
featured
People on the Move
Pariss Barnes named RGSD Teacher of the Year
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cora Jakes Coleman’s estranged husband arrested, woman accused them of manipulation
- The Coronavirus Strikes Back!
- FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
- US Supreme Court obliterates Roe v. Wade - Abortion illegal in Missouri
- Lawsuit targets Missouri’s new voting restrictions
- Kansas City P.D. still flies with Jim Crow
- Art Holliday inducted into MO Broadcasters Hall of Fame
- Feed the Babies Project fighting infant formula shortage
- This is our job, let’s do it
- St. Louis rappers Jizzle Buckz, Luh Half indicted on fentanyl charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.