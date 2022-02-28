The Ladue Schools Board of Education approved the appointment of Patricia Brown as the Ladue School District’s next director of technology. Brown has served in the Ladue School District for 11 years as a technology specialist; prior to this, she served as a teacher/technology liaison in Saint Louis Public Schools for nearly a decade. Brown holds a MS in educational technology from the University of Missouri, a MS in educational media design and technology from Full Sail University, and a BS in computer information systems from Tennessee State University. Brown also is the recipient of numerous awards: Ladue School District Distinguished Educator 2021, Apple Distinguished Educator 2019, National School Board Association “20 to Watch” Educational Technology Leaders 2016, and Top 100 EdTech Influencers in 2012, 2014, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
People on the Move
Patricia Brown named Ladue Schools’ technology director
