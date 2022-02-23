Pearlina Boyd, J.D. recently became a member of the National Small Business Association’s (NSBA) National Leadership Council based in Washington D.C. National Leadership Council members own small businesses across the United States. NSBA members also serve on policy committees, participate in meetings with the White House Administration and engage in legislative advocacy efforts regarding small business issues before Congress. Boyd is managing partner and mediator for Boyd Resolution Group LLC, a St. Louis based alternative dispute resolution practice. Boyd holds a juris doctorate degree from Southern University Law Center.
Pearlina Boyd named to national leadership council
- St. Louis American Staff
