Places for People announced that Kiesha Davis MSW has been appointed the president of the board of directors. Her experience and passion for helping St. Louis find hope, health, and healing is invaluable. Davis is director of partnership and capacity building at the Deaconess Foundation. She leads strategy development for change making investments to improve the lives of children and families in our region. A native of North St. Louis with experience working in philanthropy, promoting nonprofit leadership, and increasing behavioral health access, she has dedicated her career to creating equitable opportunities and interventions for underserved communities.
featured
People on the Move
Places for People appoints Kiesha Davis president of board
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
- Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated
- New details surface about Mystikal’s rape case
- Gospel Night at Busch Stadium set for August 27
- Congresswoman Bush, Mayor Jones announce $19 million grant to Lambert Airport
- Relishing a new business
- Warrant Reset Day, Job Fair on August 26
- St. Louis' Maven Lee
- Deadline nears for plaintiffs in Normandy lawsuit settlement
- Webster U to address ‘postsecondary gap’ after graduation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.