Kiesha Davis

Kiesha Davis, director of Partnership and Capacity Building at the Deaconess Foundation.

Places for People announced that Kiesha Davis MSW has been appointed the president of the board of directors. Her experience and passion for helping St. Louis find hope, health, and healing is invaluable. Davis is director of partnership and capacity building at the Deaconess Foundation. She leads strategy development for change making investments to improve the lives of children and families in our region. A native of North St. Louis with experience working in philanthropy, promoting nonprofit leadership, and increasing behavioral health access, she has dedicated her career to creating equitable opportunities and interventions for underserved communities.

