Construction Management Partners, LLC (CMP) has hired Precious Jackson-Howlett as director of program management services. As a member of the leadership team, her responsibilities will include project management support, construction audit advisory, and diversity program management services. Jackson-Howlett comes to CMP from Alberici Constructors, where she was the diversity manager. Jackson-Howlett is a recipient of MOKAN’s (Minority Contractor Association) Construction Executive of the Year award. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree from University of New Orleans and earned an MBA from Lindenwood University.
Precious Jackson-Howlett named director at construction firm
- The St. Louis American Staff
