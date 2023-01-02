Arlene Maminta Browne was named to the St. Louis Press Club board of directors. She is the owner of Robust Bistro & Wine Bar in Webster Groves, and is principal of the Robust Solutions firm, which provides strategic communications and community development for select small to mid-size businesses. Browne holds a bachelor’s degree in English and communications at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has more than 15 years’ experience in the field of marketing, public relations, social media, networking and development, including national campaigns for True Fitness, The Lance Armstrong LIVESTRONG Brand Initiative, and The John Volpi Company/Volpi Foods, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.