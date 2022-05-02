Rachel Brown has been named as the director for MERS Goodwill’s Career Center in St. Charles. The Career Center is a resource offering individualized employment services to community members with disabilities seeking and maintaining gainful employment, considering their existing skills, interests, and more. Prior to taking over the St. Charles Director position, Brown began her MERS Goodwill career in December of 2015 as a job exploration specialist, transitioning in December of 2018 to a new role as an Employment Specialist. Brown has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Lindenwood University.
People on the Move
Rachel Brown named director at MERS Goodwill Career Center
- The St. Louis American Staff
