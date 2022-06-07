Rachel Seward

Rachel Seward (left) and Rachel D'Souza-Siebert (right)

 Photo by Diane Anderson

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced the election of Rachel Seward to its board of trustees for a first three-year term. Seward joined MiTek in 2018 as vice president of enterprise communications and philanthropy and has served as senior vice president of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) since April 2021. MiTek delivers software, services, engineered products, and automated solutions to improve efficiencies in the building process. In her role, Seward is charged with creating and executing a global communications and corporate social responsibility strategy, including corporate citizenship and sustainability.

