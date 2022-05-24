Dr. Raegan Johnson joined Edward Jones as the director of community relations for branch development In this role, Johnson leads and stewards all aspects of the firm’s community commitments across its more than 15,000 branch offices in North America. She collaborates with multiple stakeholders to develop and implement strategic partnerships with nonprofits and civic organizations in alignment with the company’s purpose and community commitments. Johnson is a past recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation’s Young Leaders Award, as well as the St. Louis Business Journal’s 30 Under 30 award, and serves on the board of directors for the St. Louis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
Raegan Johnson joined Edward Jones as the director of community relations
