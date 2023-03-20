Raven Stanton has been named executive assistant for Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS). Stanton brings more than 10 years of for-profit and not-for-profit experience with ARCHS, Bridge 2 Hope, Grayson Co., and IKEA. She has an associate's degree in science specializing in business administration and management from Stevens Institute of Business and Art. ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.
People on the Move
Raven Stanton joins ARCHS
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Living It
Most Popular
Articles
- Memphis Grizzlies’ baller Ja Morant headed to Rehab
- St. Louis Reparations Commission becomes a reality
- Kim Gardner goes on attack mode against Attorney General
- Sweets family kept the faith
- Amorio Parish opens Creole restaurant downtown
- Vashon High boys basketball dynasty
- In 1928, St. Louis needed The American
- Critics call Angela Bassett 'sore loser' for Oscars act
- Calling the GOP’s bluff on revoking local control of police
- Vashon squads hit Springfield as title favorites
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 16, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 9, 2023
- Partyline: Invoking the St. Louis underground art scene
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 2, 2023
- St. Louis CITY SC’s Block Party
- The Hope Revival Tour with Sarah Jakes Roberts
- Partyline: SLAM Underground Friday, Feb 24, 2023
- Faces at St. Louis Mardi Gras
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.