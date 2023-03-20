Raven Staff Photo DSC01285

Raven Stanton

Raven Stanton has been named executive assistant for Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS).  Stanton brings more than 10 years of for-profit and not-for-profit experience with ARCHS, Bridge 2 Hope, Grayson Co., and IKEA. She has an associate's degree in science specializing in business administration and management from Stevens Institute of Business and Art. ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities. 

