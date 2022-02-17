Raven Whitener has joined the team of The St. Louis American as director of the St. Louis American Foundation and special events. Most recently Whitener was marketing and events specialist for the United Way of Greater St. Louis as well as working with donor relations/marketing for its United Young Leaders Group. At the United Way, she planned and managed donor and fundraising events and conferences among her many duties. Prior to the United Way, Whitener served as marketing and promotions coordinator for Urban One/Radio One St. Louis. She has a bachelor of arts degree in media communications, with an emphasis in events planning, as well as a minor degree in public relations, all from Webster University.
“We’re excited about adding Raven to our team,” said Kevin Jones, COO of The American. “We look forward to bringing our Salute events back to in-person events in 2022, and Raven assisting in taking our Foundation to the next level.” Whitener is currently assisting in the creation of a website for The St. Louis American Foundation as well as a variety of other new initiatives.
