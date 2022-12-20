The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) welcomes Reggie D. White as associate artistic director. White brings more than two decades of theatre experience, including over 10 years of expertise as an award-winning artist, educator and arts advocate. Most recently he has served as the artistic director and faculty member at the Atlantic Acting School in New York, NY.
White is a resident artist at Vineyard Theatre, a founding member of the multi-generational theatre collective- The Commissary- and a founding company member with The Williams Project, a living-wage theatre company. He is also a recipient of the Colman Domingo Award, The TCG Fox Fellowship, the TBA Titan Award, the RHE Artistic Fellowship and an NCAAP Theatre Award nominee.
