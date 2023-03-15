Rodney Lacy

Rodney Lacy 

Places for People has welcomed Rodney B. Lacy to the board of directors. He is a strategic human resources business leader at Green Street Real Estate Ventures with expertise in engagement, development, performance, recruitment, and satisfaction. As a proactive catalyst for change, he excels in diverse, fast-paced environments. Places for People is ecstatic to have Rodney on board for what’s next for mental health and healing in the St. Louis region. Places for People is one of the only Certified Community Behavioral Health Organization in St. Louis City or County, serving more than 2,800 people each year.

