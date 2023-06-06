Ron Stodghill has been named publisher of Detour, a media company that specializes in Black travel content. Stodghill has been a professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia’s School of Journalism since 2017. He has written for Charlotte Magazine and the New York Times’ SundayBusiness, He served as senior editor for Fortune Small Business, and editor-in-chief for Savoy Magazine. He also served as a Midwest bureau chief and senior writer for Time Magazine. He holds a bachelors in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, an MFA in creative nonfiction from Queens University in Charlotte, and was a Nieman Fellow in liberal arts at Harvard University.
People on the Move
Ron Stodghill named publisher of Detour
- St. Louis American staff
