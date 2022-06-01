St. Louis native, Rona Robinson-Hill, Ph.D., has been promoted to associate professor in the biology department as a science educator at Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Before joining Ball State University she served as a secondary science teacher at McKinley Classical Leadership (SLPS) and a research scientist at Washington University and St. Louis University for almost three decades. During her tenure at McKinley, Dr. Hill taught STEM topics to over 400 students from diverse backgrounds and motivated more than 70% of her students choosing to pursue degrees & careers in STEM. At Ball State she is the principal investigator of the BSU Training Future Scientist Program.
Rona Robinson-Hill named associate professor at Ball State
