Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) welcomes Roslyn Taylor as a director of family support initiatives. She brings experience from jobs at Harris-Stowe State University, University of Illinois, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Western Illinois University, and the YWCA. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Western Illinois University and a Master's degree in business administration from Governor's State University. ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.
People on the Move
Roslyn Taylor named a director at ARCHS
- St. Louis American staff
