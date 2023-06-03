Roslyn Taylor

Roslyn Taylor

Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) welcomes Roslyn Taylor as a director of family support initiatives. She brings experience from jobs at Harris-Stowe State University, University of Illinois, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Western Illinois University, and the YWCA. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Western Illinois University and a Master's degree in business administration from Governor's State University. ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.