Roy Richardson

Roy Richardson

Roy Richardson has been welcomed to Thomas Dunn Learning Center as their new operations director. Richardson will oversee all aspects of the facilities, manage community and partner relationships, and direct areas of human resources and finance. Richardson has over 25 years of experience serving nonprofits, primarily with NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center and Urban League in Minneapolis. He holds a master’s degree in behavior science from Kings University, is a former law enforcement officer and Air Force Veteran. Thomas Dunn Learning Center offers free and low cost educational programs, and partners with community organizations and nonprofits to bring enriching programs for adults and teens. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.