Roy Richardson has been welcomed to Thomas Dunn Learning Center as their new operations director. Richardson will oversee all aspects of the facilities, manage community and partner relationships, and direct areas of human resources and finance. Richardson has over 25 years of experience serving nonprofits, primarily with NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center and Urban League in Minneapolis. He holds a master’s degree in behavior science from Kings University, is a former law enforcement officer and Air Force Veteran. Thomas Dunn Learning Center offers free and low cost educational programs, and partners with community organizations and nonprofits to bring enriching programs for adults and teens.
Roy Richardson named operations director of Dunn Learning Center
The St. Louis American Staff
