Angelia Bills has joined the board of directors at Rx Outreach, the country’s largest non-profit, digital pharmacy. Bills is an experienced marketing professional and founder of Eagle Productions, a full-service marketing agency. She formerly worked at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Lambert Airport, and Coldwell Banker. Bills will help Rx Outreach fulfill its mission to create a nation with equitable health outcomes for every person and expand its successful Healthy Reentry Bridge Medication Program. She also serves on the board of Mental Health America.

