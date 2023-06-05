Angelia Bills has joined the board of directors at Rx Outreach, the country’s largest non-profit, digital pharmacy. Bills is an experienced marketing professional and founder of Eagle Productions, a full-service marketing agency. She formerly worked at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Lambert Airport, and Coldwell Banker. Bills will help Rx Outreach fulfill its mission to create a nation with equitable health outcomes for every person and expand its successful Healthy Reentry Bridge Medication Program. She also serves on the board of Mental Health America.
Rx Outreach adds Angelia Bills to board
