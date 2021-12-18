Clayco recently welcomed Sam Boynes to the firm as diversity and inclusion manager. In this role, Boynes will assist in the design and launch of initiatives that accelerate minority-owned small-business growth. He will also lead on-the-ground efforts toward the development and execution of economic impact programs. Boynes holds a B.S. in business and human resource management from Purdue University.Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm that delivers clients across North America the quality solutions on time, on budget and above and beyond expectations. Since 1984, Clayco has constructed nearly 200 million square feet of buildings.
People on the Move
Sam Boynes named D&I manager at Clayco
