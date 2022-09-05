Samantha Dailey

Samantha Dailey was recently named senior mortgage loan officer at Stifel Bank & Trust. Since joining Stifel Bank & Trust, Dailey has continuously proven to be a trusted partner and resource in making the loan process seamless for her clients as they navigate their homeownership journey. She gets to know each client to understand their unique needs. Dailey works alongside the Bank’s skilled in-house team from underwriting to closing, offering competitive pricing and diverse loan solutions to provide all clients with the best experience possible. Dailey received her Bachelors in Public Relations from Saint Louis University.  She is a member of the 2019 class of the FOCUS St. Louis Emerging Leaders Program.

