St. Louis-based First Community Credit Union has promoted Samantha Richardson as the branch manager of the Maplewood, Mo Walmart location. Richardson has six years of experience at First Community. She started as a financial service consultant and within her first year was the assistant manager of Maplewood, which was her most recent role. She is from Louisiana, Missouri, and graduated from Truman State University.
People on the Move
Samantha Richardson named branch manager at First Community
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Mars Howard of Mars Worldwide Moving Company has moved on
- Colon cancer no longer in Tammie Holland’s lung
- 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration activities in St. Louis
- Cure Violence staff sees ‘guns every day’
- “The Mack” actor Max Julien, 88 passes away
- Dr. Akintola-Ogunremi is first woman and African American elected Christian Hospital Medical Staff Chief
- In Loving Memory of Vivienne Dobbs
- A couple infected with COVID
- St. Louis' own Maya Angelou honored as the face of the Quarter
- No cause of death revealed for Jessie Lee Daniels, founding member of Force M.D.’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.