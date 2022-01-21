Samantha Richardson

Samantha Richardson

St. Louis-based First Community Credit Union has promoted Samantha Richardson as the branch manager of the Maplewood, Mo Walmart location. Richardson has six years of experience at First Community. She started as a financial service consultant and within her first year was the assistant manager of Maplewood, which was her most recent role. She is from Louisiana, Missouri, and graduated from Truman State University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.