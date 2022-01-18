Dr. Vetta L. Sanders Thompson was re-elected to the board of Missouri Foundation for Health, and was also named vice chairperson. Sanders Thompson is the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Studies at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. She is a noted researcher in the areas of racial identity, experiences of discrimination, psychosocial implications of race and ethnicity in health promotion and the social determinants of health, and mental health services utilization. Sanders Thompson serves as a co-director of the Institute for Public Health Center for Community Health, Partnership and Research. An associate member of the Siteman Cancer Center, she also works closely with the Program for the Elimination of Cancer Disparities.
People on the Move
Sanders Thompson named vice chair of MFFH board
The St. Louis American Staff
